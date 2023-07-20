In a truly inspiring tale of unwavering perseverance, a young female farm labourer from Andhra Pradesh has achieved a remarkable milestone by obtaining her PhD in Chemistry, triumphing over a multitude of daunting obstacles along the way. Sake Bharathi, who was married off after class 12, is a wife, mother of an 11-year-old, and now a PhD holder. She worked as a daily wage labourer to fulfil her dream. Bharathi's journey serves as a testament to the power of determination and resilience in the pursuit of academic excellence.

Check Her Inspiring Tale:

