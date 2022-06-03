World Bicycle Day is celebrated every year on the 3rd of June to raise awareness about the health benefits of the activity and promote the idea of a sustainable form of travelling. The UN General Assembly, in April 2018 declared 3 June every year to be celebrated as World Bicycle Day. To spread and support the campaign, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a wonderful sand sculpture on Twitter which shows how bicycling can be good for our "health, fitness, immunity, and environment". World Bicycle Day 2022: Date, Significance of the Day, Health Benefits of Cycling and Facts Related to Bicycle.

World Bicycle Day 2022 Sand Art

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)