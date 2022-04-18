World Heritage Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the declining culture and natural heritage and history around the world. Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik a world-renowned sand artist, took to Twitter to share his sand recreation of the 13th Century Sun Temple of Konark. Sudarsan Pattnaik is very popular for his sand art creations. He has also won the People's Choice prize for his work "Save Tree, Save the Future" at the World Cup of Sand Sculpting-2014 held in the Atlantic City of the US. World Heritage Day 2022: Mumbai Police Share Picture of City's Oldest Police Station; Says 'Indeed Bore Witness to History.

Take A Look At The Post Here:

On #WorldHeritageDay I am Sharing one of my SandArt of 13th-century World Heritage site Sun Temple #Konark pic.twitter.com/lPu23wKrUH — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 18, 2022

