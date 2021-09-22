World Rhino Day 2021 is being celebrated to raise awareness about rhinoceros and how one can contribute to the conservation of what is left of these remarkable creatures. The day is observed on September 22 every year to honour the five species of rhinos present around the world. As the year marks the 10th anniversary of World Rhino Day, people celebrate by spreading awareness about the five species of rhinos that are - Black, White, the Greater One-horned, Sumatra and Javan. Check out how netizens took to the micro-blogging site to recognise the existence of rhinos and their means of survival.

It's World Rhino Day!

See What the Ex-CM of Assam Has To Say About World Rhino Day:

Save the Species!

Join to Celebrate World Rhino Day

Fact.

Keep The Five Alive!

10th World Rhino Day

