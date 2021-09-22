World Rhino Day 2021 is being celebrated to raise awareness about rhinoceros and how one can contribute to the conservation of what is left of these remarkable creatures. The day is observed on September 22 every year to honour the five species of rhinos present around the world. As the year marks the 10th anniversary of World Rhino Day, people celebrate by spreading awareness about the five species of rhinos that are - Black, White, the Greater One-horned, Sumatra and Javan. Check out how netizens took to the micro-blogging site to recognise the existence of rhinos and their means of survival.

It's World Rhino Day!

See What the Ex-CM of Assam Has To Say About World Rhino Day:

September 22 is #WorldRhinoDay 🦏. These gentle giants are India's treasure and a species that must be protected and celebrated. The success story of Assam in conservation of the Greater One-Horned Rhino is a global example and a matter of great pride for all of us. pic.twitter.com/3xJevFauT5 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 22, 2021

Save the Species!

#WorldRhinoDay reliving memories with this curious , intelligent animal. Rhino horns are now being proactively culled to ensure their safety! May their numbers increase… pic.twitter.com/5jVjo4qu8Q — Deepa (@dcitis) September 22, 2021

Join to Celebrate World Rhino Day

RT @Tourism_gov_za: #WorldRhinoDay Today is World Rhino Day! The populations of these majestic creatures are under severe threat of poaching and illegal trade. Join us as we celebrate all five species on World Rhino Day and raise awareness to save and p… pic.twitter.com/j3eISyZjkW — IG: The Jax Blog (@thejaxblog) September 22, 2021

Fact.

Greetings to all on World Rhino day. India is proud to have the largest population of Greater One Horned Rhino in the world!#WorldRhinoDay2021 #WorldRhinoDay pic.twitter.com/nFCVG40lZG — Central Zoo Authority (@CZA_Delhi) September 22, 2021

Keep The Five Alive!

10th World Rhino Day

#WorldRhinoDay - 22nd day of September celebrates all 5 rhinos: Black, White, Greater One-horned, Sumatran and the Javan rhinos. This day was first announced by WWF-South Africa in 2010. It brings together NGOs, zoos, rhino sanctuaries, and concerned citizens to raise awareness. pic.twitter.com/yhPmJXi7G6 — Wild Nirmalya (@wildnirmalya) September 22, 2021

