A team of researchers have finally released a statement this week about the 'Heaviest Bony Fish in the World'. Reportedly, in late 2021 a massive southern sunfish was found dead near the Azores in the Atlantic. The scientific name of the marine creature is Mola alexandrini which has skeletons made of bone, in contrast to ocean dwellers with skeletons mainly made up of cartilage. The fish weighs nearly 6,000 pounds and stretch 10 feet in length. Doomsday Fish Caught in Mexico! Video of Oarfish with Long Silvery Ribbon Body That's Rumoured To Be Sign of Impending Earthquake Goes Viral.

A sunfish found near the Azores may be the biggest bony fish anyone has ever seen, stretching 10 feet in length and weighing over 6,000 pounds. Scientists say it’s a sign that the sea’s largest creatures can live if we let them. https://t.co/ajVfLWODntpic.twitter.com/HchrIVfGdP — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 20, 2022

