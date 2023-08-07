India's Jyoti Amge holds the record for being the world's shortest living woman according to the Guinness World Records. "Shortest woman living (mobile): Jyoti Amge - 62.8 cm (24.7 in) 🇮🇳 @jyoti_amge [sic]," Guinness World Records wrote while sharing the video of Jyoti Amge. She was officially declared the world's shortest woman by Guinness World Records following her 18th birthday on December 16, 2011. Jyoti Amge is currently 29 years old and is successfully working as an actress. World's Heaviest Avocado Photos: US Family Holds Guinness World Record for Growing the Heaviest Avocado That Weighs In at 2.55 kg.

