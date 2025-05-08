YouTuber and travel vlogger Vishal Sharma has alleged he was assaulted by pantry staff aboard the Hemkunt Express (Train No. 14609) after raising concerns over overcharging for basic items like water, coffee, and noodles. Sharma, travelling in 3rd AC, posted a video on platform X claiming an attempt was made to "kill" him after he filed a complaint through the Railways app, which acknowledged the issue. The situation reportedly escalated when pantry staff returned at night, forcibly pulled him from his berth, and allegedly beat him. In the video, a shirtless and bleeding Sharma questions passenger safety. Responding to the video, IRCTC said, "Sir, it is being escalated to concerned official for necessary immediate action." Ranveer Allahabadia Controversy: Supreme Court Orders Conditional Release of YouTuber BeerBiceps’ Passport Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row.

YouTuber Vishal Sharma Attacked by Indian Railways Pantry Staff

Sir, it is being escalated to concerned official for necessary immediate action. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 7, 2025

