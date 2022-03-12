After losing both the openers, India found 47-run stand for the third wicket between Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari. However, the duo were sent back to the hutch in quick succession. Praveen Jayawickrama removed Vihari while Dhananjaya de Silva accounted for Kohli. At tea, India were 93/4.

