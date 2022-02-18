Jhulan Goswami was the one who removed Amy Satterthwaite on 59 runs during IND W vs NZ W 3rd ODI 2022. Amy and Amelia Kerr both were going strong but wickets fell at right time for team India.

3RD WODI. WICKET! 33.3: Maddy Green 24(27) b Renuka Singh, New Zealand Women 166/5 https://t.co/7LdSBgyXtd#NZWvINDW — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)