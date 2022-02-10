Wasim Jaffer has stepped down from the role of a batting coach of Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022. He posted a hilarious meme while making the announcement.

Tweet:

Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it's been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022 🤗 pic.twitter.com/rDivb0akZp

— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)