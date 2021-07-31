Amit Panghal lost against Silver medallist Rivas Martinez in the second bout. The disappointing day continued for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Heartbreak folks 💔 India's big medal hope & top seed Amit Panghal eliminated in 2nd round (52kg); loses to Rio Olympic Silver medalist 1:4. Amit had received 1st round Bye. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/97zTQfcrrT — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2021

