The Indian men's recurve team won the gold medal at the World Archery Youth Championships 2021. They beat Spain to win the top prize in Poland on Sunday.

Check tweet here:

3rd 🥇 for 🇮🇳!! 🇮🇳's Junior Recurve Men's Team of #DhirajBommadevara, #AdityaChoudhary and #SalunkheParthSushant defeated Spain 🇪🇸 to win 🥇 at the World Archery Youth Championships, Poland Brilliant effort by the Team!#WAYC2021 #Archery pic.twitter.com/KqLxlnqOUE — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)