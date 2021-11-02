India B Captain Anushka Sharma is leading from the front as she scored 72 runs against India A in Women's Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22 helping India B to a score of 221 Runs.

Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls (5x4, 1x6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 2, 2021

