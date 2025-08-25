India have commenced their campaign in the BWF Badminton World Championships 2025 at Paris and the women's doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda will being their journey against Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva. The Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda vs Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva round of 64 women's doubles match in BWF World Champions has an approximate start time of 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the BWF World Championships 2025 and fans can watch the Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda vs Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 channels. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel but they would have to use a VPN. PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Get Challenging Draws in BWF World Championships 2025.

BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Let the #Paris2025 action begin! 🇫🇷🏸 Here are some Day 1️⃣ clashes you don't want to miss. 🔥 Follow the live scores 👉 https://t.co/oouqhBR8Xv#BWFWorldChampionships pic.twitter.com/p972LjJDJc — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)