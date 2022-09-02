Indian badminton star HS Prannoy will feature in the quarterfinals of Men's Singles badminton evnt at Japan Open 2022 today, September 2. He will play against Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen in this match. The match is scheduled to start from 6:30 AM IST onwards. Sports18 and DD Sports channels will telecast the badminton match live in India. Voot and JioTV apps will provide the online live streaming of this game.

Check the Japan Open 2022 streaming details:

Indian stars Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be aiming for glory as they face a tough challenge in the BWF #JapanOpen Tournament. Watch #JapanOpen2022 streaming LIVE on #VootSelect Also available on @Sports18#JapanOpen2022 #BWFJapanOpen #BWFTour #BadmintonOnVoot pic.twitter.com/m8ggmrTqG9 — Voot Select (@VootSelect) September 1, 2022

