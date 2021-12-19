Kidambi Srikanth outclassed compatriot Lakshya Sen to become the first-ever Indian male finalist at the BWF World Championship. Srikanth beat Sen 17-21, 21-14 and 21-17 to make it to the summit clash.

See Tweet:

AND HE DID IT 😍@srikidambi became first ever 🇮🇳 Male shuttler to enter final at #WorldChampionships after defeating compatriot @lakshya_sen in a thrilling all Indian semifinal 💥 Well done both of you 👏#BWFWorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/s9gHc0SwpE — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 18, 2021

