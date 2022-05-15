Lakshya Sen gave India a fantastic start in the ongoing Thomas Cup 2022 final against Indonesia by defeating Anthony Ginting in the first match. The Indian youngster got the better of his Indonesian counterpart 8-21 21-17 21-16.

