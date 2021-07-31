PV Sindhu will be up against her Chinese Taipei opponent Tai Tzu-ying in the semi-final of Women's singles badminton event at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. The badminton match is scheduled to start at around 3:20 PM IST. The match will live telecast on Sony Sports and DD Sports channels. The live streaming online of PV Sindhu's badminton match will be available on SonyLiv. You can catch live score updates of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying here.

#Badminton Super Sindhu will make a bid for another top medal at the #Olympics today against Tai-Tzu Ying. Are you ready to watch the queen in action? She will take the court not before 3:20pm for her semi-final contest.#SirfSonyPeDikhega #OlympicsOnSony #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/oCsqxllyu9 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 31, 2021

Live Telecast on DD Sports

Big Game coming up #Tokyo2020 #BADMINTON: Women's Singles semifinals will see PV Sindhu renew her rivalry with Tai Tzu Ying. LIVE on DD Sports ⏰3:20 PM pic.twitter.com/AVSdpL0GjJ — Doordarshan Sports #TokyoOlympics (@ddsportschannel) July 31, 2021

