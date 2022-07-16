PV Sindhu on Saturday stormed into the final of the 2022 Singapore Open with a dominant win over her Japanese opponent Saena Kawakami. With this result, she entered her maiden final in this competition and would hope for a title win now. Following her impressive performance, netizens lauded her effort.

See some Reactions:

In the Final!

'Well Played'

Dominant Sindhu!

One of the Best Indeed!

Right!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)