PV Sindhu on Saturday stormed into the final of the 2022 Singapore Open with a dominant win over her Japanese opponent Saena Kawakami. With this result, she entered her maiden final in this competition and would hope for a title win now. Following her impressive performance, netizens lauded her effort.

See some Reactions:

In the Final!

PV Sindhu into the FINAL🔥 A big congratulation to the India's badminton queen #PVSindhu after she defeats Saena Kawakami by 21-15, 21-7 & advance to the women's singles final of the #SingaporeOpen2022. Go for Gold 👍 @Pvsindhu1pic.twitter.com/p7daAELLrG — Divye Pratap Singh (@KDPSChampionJr) July 16, 2022

'Well Played'

Dominant Sindhu!

PV Sindhu obliterated her Japanese opponent in straight sets to move to the final. Awaits the winner of Wang Vs Aya in the final 👏🔥 Hopefully the young Japanese girl will recover from this thrashing quickly — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) July 16, 2022

One of the Best Indeed!

PV Sindhu, you are one of the best indian athletes ever ⭐ Hoping for a Singapore title now 💯🔥 — Cricket - Gems of replies (@trollbarmyarmy) July 16, 2022

Right!

PV Sindhu one the greatest Indian women athelete India has ever seen — ‘ (@mercyl4s) July 16, 2022

