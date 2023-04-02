PV Sindhu will be taking on Gregoria Tunjung in the women's singles final of Madrid Spain Masters 2023. The game has an approximate starting time of 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of Madrid Spain Masters 2023 in India. Sindhu's match will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this final match on the JioCinema app and website.

PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung Live on Sports18

