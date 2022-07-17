PV Sindhu is set to take on Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles finals at Singapore Open 2022 on Sunday, July 17. The match has a tentative start time of 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1/HD will telecast the game while fans in India can also watch live streaming of this game on the Voot Select app.

