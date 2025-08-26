India will continue their campaign in the BWF Badminton World Championships 2025 at Paris and the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde will begin their journey against Leong Lok Chong and Weng Chin NG. The Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde vs Leong Lok Chong and Weng Chin NG round of 64 mixed doubles match in BWF World Champions has an approximate start time of 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on August 26. Although the match is likely to be postponed to around 9:00 PM IST. The start time will depend on when the previous match at the assigned court finishes. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the BWF World Championships 2025 and fans can watch the Leong Lok Chong and Weng Chin NG live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 channels. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel but they would have to use a VPN. India’s Top Shuttler Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Aim To Reach Final at BWF World Championships 2025.

Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde vs Leong Lok Chong and Weng Chin NG BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Day 2 at the BWF World Championships 2025 🔜 PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy are all set to feature in the Women's and Men's Singles, respectively. Mixed Doubles action, meanwhile, sees Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde take on Macau pair! pic.twitter.com/40h3DFzDHs — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2025

