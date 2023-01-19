Saina Nehwal will be taking on Chen Yufei in a round of 16 women's singles match at India Open 2023. The match is set to start at a tentative time of 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, IG Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, January 19. Eurosport will provide live telecast of the match. Fans on the other hand, can also watch live streaming of this clash on the JioCinema app and website.

Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

