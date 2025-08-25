Indian Women's doubles players have commenced their campaign in the BWF Badminton World Championships 2025 at Paris and it is time for Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam to start their journey against French pair Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante. The Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam vs Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante round of 64 women's doubles match in BWF World Champions has an approximate start time of 9:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the BWF World Championships 2025 and fans can watch the Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam vs Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 channels. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel but they would have to use a VPN. Lakshya Sen Suffers Defeat In First Round of BWF World Championships 2025; Star Indian Crashes Out of Badminton Competition Following Loss Against World No 1 Shi Yu Qi.

BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Total Energies BWF World Championships Schedule For Tomorrow [R64] pic.twitter.com/95oc19CEkb — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) August 24, 2025

