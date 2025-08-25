Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen found himself in a tough draw ahead of the BWF World Championships 2025 as he had to face World No 1 Shi Yu Qi in the first round. Despite a tough fight, Shi Yu Qi showed his brilliance and secured the tie in his favour. Lakshya lost the match in straight games (17-21), (19-21) and crashed out of the competition. On several occasions Lakshya fought back to the low drives and strong smashes of Shi Yu Qi, but in every occasion the Chinese came back stronger. On Which Channel BWF World Championships 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Badminton WC Matches Live Streaming Online?

Lakshya Sen Suffers Defeat In First Round of BWF World Championships 2025

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2025 MS - R64 21 21 🇨🇳SHI Yu Qi🏅 17 19 🇮🇳Lakshya SEN 🕚 in 54 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) August 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)