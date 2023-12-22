Bajrang Punia has returned his Padma Shri award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Sanjay Singh, an aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was elected as the new chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). In a post on social media, Punia shared his announcement and captioned it, "I am returning my Padmashree award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say. This is my statement." Earlier, Sakshi Malik, India's only female wrestler to win an Olympic medal, quit wrestling as a mark of protest to Sanjay Singh's election as WFI chief. Punia had received the Padmashree award in 2019. Sakshi Malik Announces Retirement From Wrestling After Brij Bhushan Loyalist Sanjay Singh Elected WFI President; Emotional Olympic Medalist Says 'I Will Not Be Playing Anymore'.

See Bajrang Punia's Post:

