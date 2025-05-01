In an encounter that promised many goals, the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 first-leg semifinals witnessed as many as six goals, ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw. The star of the night was Lamine Yamal, who started a comeback for Barca after being 0-2 down in the first 21 minutes. Yamal scored a spectacular opening goal for Barcelona, and then Ferran Torres leveled the score for the hosts. Denzel Dumfries slammed his second goal of the night for Nerazzuri, to hand the visitors a 3-2 lead, but Yann Sommer's own goal had a twist in the tale for Inter Milan, who had to settle for a draw. Barcelona Targets European Title Hat Trick After Winning UEFA Youth League 2024–25 Final.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan

