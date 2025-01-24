Sydney Sixers are all set to take on Sydney Thunder in Challenger of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season on January 24. The Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, and commence at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 Challenger live streaming viewing option. Jack Edwards Takes Exceptional One-Handed Catch At Point, Stuns Adam Gilchrist and Other Commentators During Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25 Qualifier (Watch Video).

BBL 2024–25 Challenger Live

One Sydney side will make the #BBL14 Final, but only one! It's a Sydney Smash to savour at the SCG. This is The Challenger 💥 pic.twitter.com/I4NGl9G1xI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2025

