The BBL 2024-25 has already seen some sensational catches being taken by the cricketers. But the one that stood out was of Jack Edwards when he leaped to take a one-handed stunner during the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25 qualifier. Mitchell Perry was bowling when Matthew Wade cut him towards point. It was away from Edwards but he timed his jump perfectly, got good height and grabbed the ball one-handed. The catch was sensational and even made the commentators awestruck. Ben McDermott Grabs Sensational Diving Catch at Slips to Dismiss Moises Henriques During Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25 Qualifier (Watch Video)

Jack Edwards Takes Exceptional One-Handed Catch At Point

JACK EDWARDS! That is an INSANE catch. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/PGSqV1B3z9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2025

Commentators Awestruck

Adam Gilchrist's reaction to Jack Edwards' screamer says it all 😲 @gilly381 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/PAVMxKVmW9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2025

