Belal Muhammad will put the welterweight title on the line against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on Sunday, May 11. Belal Muhammad recently defended his title against Leon Edwards. Della Maddalena will face a dangerous opponent who has won 17 consecutive fights, with 14 coming by stoppage. The much-awaited fight will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner for live telecasts in India. It means the Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena fight will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network 1 and Sony Sports Network 3 in Hindi, and Sports Network 4 in Tamil and Telugu. Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena high-voltage clash on the Sonyliv app and website. UFC Hall of Fame 2024: Wanderlei Silva, Marucia Rua, Frankie Edgar and Joanna Jedrzejczyk Among the Seven Greats Inducted in UFCHOF Class of 2024.

Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Fight Live Streaming

The Octagon’s set to erupt as warriors go all-in for gold at #UFC315! 🔥💪 Muhammad 🆚 Della Maddalena & Shevchenko 🆚 Fiorot 👉 2️⃣ explosive showdowns you can’t miss! 🤩 Watch it all LIVE tonight on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/N409dINObw — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)