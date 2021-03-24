Manu Bhaker has clinched a bronze medal in 25m Pistol Women's category at the ISSF World Cup 2021. The match boiled down to a tie-breaker between Rahi Sarnobat and Chinki Yadav. But in the end, it was Chinki Yadav who walked away with a gold medal. Rahi Sarnobat walked away with a silver medal.

1-2-3 for #India in the Women’s 25M Pistol!!! Chinky Yadav wins GOLD medal 🥇 Rahi Sarnobat Silver medal 🥈 and Manu Bhaker Bronze medal 🥉 at the @ISSF_Shooting #WorldCup #NewDelhi 2021. Many congratulations!!! #ISSFWorldCup Go India 🇮🇳 — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) March 24, 2021

