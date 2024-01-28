With several WWE superstars and even a presenter taking their shot at the Royal Rumble 2024 main event, 2023 Royal Rumble Winner Cody Rhodes stands tall to claim the Honour. with Samoan brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso kickstarting the event to the last four men Gunther, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Royal Rumble had all the mixes. Rhodes eliminated Royal Rumble time record holder Gunter while CM Punk shocked Drew McIntyre with a quick move, leaving two veterans in the ring. Battling it out for 10 minutes, Rhodes finally books his ticket to the WrestleMania 40 main event throwing CM Punk out from the top rope. Bayley Wins WWE Women's Royal Rumble 2024, To Face IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes Wins WWE Royal Rumble 2024

DO THE WORK. FINISH THE STORY.@CodyRhodes just won the Men's #RoyalRumble Match for the second year in a row! The American Nightmare has his sights set on @WWERomanReigns as the Road to #WrestleMania is underway! pic.twitter.com/RkHT2oAsLT — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)