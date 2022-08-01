India had a brilliant day at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. July 31 with the athletes fetching two gold medals in the day. The first one was from Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who won it in the men's 67kg weightlifting category. Fighting cramps, he mamaged to hang on and secure India's second gold at CWG 2022. Later, Achinta Sheuli added to India's gold medal tally with a top finish in the weightlifting 73kg category. India now have six medals, all of which have come in weightlifting. Also, Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 50m backstroke final. The Indian mixed badminton team and table tennis men's team qualified for the semifinals with wins over South Africa and Bangladesh respectively. In squash, Saurav Ghoshal and Joshna Chinappa made it to the round of 16 in men's and women's singles respectively. Nikhat Zareen and Sagar Ahlawat too made it to the quarters of men's and women's boxing events. The Indian women's cricket team thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets while the men's hockey side routed Ghana 11-0. Take a look at the updated medal tally here.

See Day 3 Highlights of Commonwealth Games 2022:

𝙔𝙚𝙝 𝘿𝙞𝙡 𝙈𝙖𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙 🥇 ✌️𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱 Medals ✅ ✌️ #CommonwealthGames records set ✅ Successful outing for 🇮🇳 at #B2022 on Day 3 🔥#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara 🫶#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/XDAkj3HX05 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)