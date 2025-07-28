The 40-year-old English batter Ravi Bopara played a splendid 110-run not-out knock, off just 55 balls, in the T20 match against the India Champions, in the World Championship of Legends 2025 match. In the India Champions vs England Champions World Championship of Legends 2025 match, Ravi Bopara scored the blissful century, coming to bat at number three in the first innings, and stayed tall with a high strike-rate of 200 till the end. With this century, three catches, and a wicket in the second innings, Ravi Bopara was named the man of the WCL 2025 match of the game, as England Champions won by 23 runs at Leeds. AB de Villiers Scores Second Century in World Championship of Legends, Achieves Hundred in 39 Balls During South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Match.

Ravi Bopara Slams Century

100 reasons to cheer! Ravi Bopara hits a stunning ton!✨ pic.twitter.com/NQSD56OKNo — World Championship Of Legends (@WclLeague) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)