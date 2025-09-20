Oman's 43-year-old cricketer Aamir Kaleem got his name etched into the history books with a gritty half-century against India in the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The left-hander became the oldest player to score a half-century against a full-member nation, attaining the landmark at the age of 43 and 303 days. With this, Aamir Kaleem surpassed one of T20 cricket's greatest in Chris Gayle, who, at the age of 41 years and 294 days, had scripted this record with a half-century against Australia in 2021. Aamir Kaleem played a solid 64-run knock off 46 deliveries, which included seven fours and two sixes but his fighting performance wasn't enough for Oman to defeat India, with the associate nation falling short by 21 runs. India Beat Oman By 21 Runs in Asia Cup 2025; Sanju Samson and Bowlers Shine as Men in Blue Register Hat-Trick of Wins.

Aamir Kaleem Becomes Oldest Player to Score T20I Fifty against a Full-Member Nation

Oldest to score T20I fifty against a full-member 43y 303d - Aamir Kaleem🇴🇲 v IND, TODAY 41y 294d - Chris Gayle🏝️ v AUS, 2021 40y 260d - Mohammad Nabi🇦🇫 v SL, Yesterday An Associate team in maiden Asia Cup against World Champions who won 31 out of last 34 T20Is - almost like a… pic.twitter.com/fiX4hpZeyX — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 19, 2025

Aamir Kaleem Scores Half-Century

Aamir Kaleem, take a bow 🫡 An innings that will go down in Oman cricket history 🇴🇲 Watch the #DPWorldAsiaCup2025, Sept 9-28, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #INDvOMAN pic.twitter.com/4nqXWJCDYH — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 19, 2025

