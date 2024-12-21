Looking to earn their first win of the season, Hobart Hurricanes will host Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League 2024-25 on December 21. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers BBL match will be played at Bellerive Oval and start at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for BBL 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers on Star Sports TV channels. Disney+Hotstar app and website will provide live streaming viewing option for BBL 14 in India. Ben Duckett Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch To Dismiss D’Arcy Short During Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers BBL Live

It's matchday 'Canes fans! We take on the Scorchers at Ninja Stadium from 4pm (AEST) 🌪 Can't wait to see the Purple Army at home! pic.twitter.com/8muiDKGGvK — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) December 20, 2024

