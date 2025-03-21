A video capturing a sweet moment between Indian cricket stars MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant is doing rounds on Instagram. It shows the young wicketkeeper-batsman checking on Dhoni and assessing his comfort at a family function. In this video, Dhoni is seen attending Rishabh’s sister Sakshi Pant’s wedding with London-based businessman Ankit Chaudhary. The wedding ceremony was held in Mussoorie. MS Dhoni, one of India’s greatest cricketing icons and his wife, Sakshi, are quite close to Rishabh Pant on a personal front, treating the young lad as a part of their family. The viral video of 'Rishu' and 'Mahi' (nicknames of Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni) is well-received by their fans, who simply cannot stop adoring their loving and respectful bond. According to netizens, this video is giving major 'Bade Bhaiya and Chota Bhai' vibes.

Watch Viral Video of Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💛MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Rawat💛 (@mahisakshivibes)

