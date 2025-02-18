Bollywood’s latest blockbuster, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starer ‘Chhaava’ movie received massive response from fans. Former cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra gave his opinion after watching the movie. He wrote on his official 'X' account, “Watched Chhaava today. Incredible tale of bravery, selflessness and the sense of duty. Genuine question—why were we not taught about Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at all in school? Not even a mention anywhere!!! We did learn though how Akbar was a great and fair emperor, and even have a very prominent road called Aurangzeb Road in Delhi. Why and how did it happen??” While his opinion received mixed reactions, the 47-year-old star responded furiously to one heckler questioning his authority on history. Check out the post below. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Beats ‘Padmaavat’ With Biggest Opening Weekend for Bollywood Historical; Is the Movie Already a Blockbuster?.

Aakash Chopra Silences ‘Heckler’ Questioning His Authority In History

Topped my school in 12th. Got 80% marks in history. Thank you 🙏🏽 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)