In the recently concluded RCB Unbox event, alongside of the official jersey reveal of RCB for IPL 2023, franchise legends AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle were inducted into the special RCB Hall of Fame and their jerseys were retired as tribute. The South African cricketer wrote an emotional message on Instagram as he admitted that the feeling of the 'ABD, ABD' chant was different when he stood at the balcony of the Chinnaswamy stadium. He also thanked his teammates at RCB and Virat Kohli while severing the memories he had with India and RCB.

AB de Villiers Emotional Message

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)