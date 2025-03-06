Sunrisers Hyderabad have looked to carry on their high-intent aggressive squad in the IPL 2025 auction as they have retained Abhishek Sharma and also added Ishan Kishan to the roster as well. The two aggressive left-handed strokeplayers will definitely add explosive power in the SRH top order. Abhishek, who went to Dubai to watch Team India play in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, joined the pre-season camp on March 06. Ishan Kishan joined him as well. Wiaan Mulder Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad As Replacement For Injured Brydon Carse Ahead of Upcoming IPL 2025 Season.

Abhishek Sharma Joins SRH Camp

Ishan Kishan at SRH Camp

Orange will indeed look good on you, Ishan! 👀🧡#PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/FJFiuih3yf — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 6, 2025

