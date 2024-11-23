Bangla Tigers will face New York Strikers in the ninth Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 match. The match will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The exciting clash will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the live telecast of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website. Fans Allege Fixing in Abu Dhabi T10 2024 As Hazrat Bilal Bowls Enormous No-Ball During New York Strikers vs Samp Army Match.

Banga Tigers Will Play Their Second Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)