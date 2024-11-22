The fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 will be played between New York Strikers and Samp Army. New York Strikers will be playing their first match of the ongoing tournament. Meanwhile, the Samp Army won their opening fixture by six wickets against the Banga Tigers. The New York Strikers vs Samp Army T10 clash will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For fans, the live telecast of the much-awaited clash will be provided on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, readers can switch to the FanCode app and website to find live streaming details of the New Yorker Strikers vs Samp Army match. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Live Streaming in India: Watch Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Online and Live Telecast of T10 Cricket Match.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Matches for Day 2

