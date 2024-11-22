Abu Dhabi T10 league is back to provide entertainment to fans amidst a cricket-heavy month, where Delhi Bulls will meet Northern Warriors on November 22 in the eighth edition of the tournament. The Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors T10 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium and will commence at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast of Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors will be provided on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live viewing options of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024-25, fans can switch over to the FanCode app and website to find live streaming of the Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors match. Phil Salt Hammers Gulbadin Naib For 34 Runs In An Over During Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Bolts Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Live on FanCode

