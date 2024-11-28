The Northern Warriors will lock horns against the New York Strikers in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. The Northern Warriors vs New York Strikers clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The 27th match of the tournament will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viewers can watch the live telecast of the Northern Warriors vs New York Strikers match on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. RCB New Addition Phil Salt Shines in for Team Abu Dhabi, Kid Keeps Aside Handset Admiring Mega Hit During Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 (Watch Viral Video).

Northern Warriors vs New York Strikers Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Match

Game Day Alert! 🏏 Northern Warriors are ready to battle it out against New York Strikers for a spot in the top 5💪 #AbuDhabiT10 #NorthernWarriors #NWvsNYS pic.twitter.com/7am8VPXuas — Northern Warriors (@nwarriorst10) November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)