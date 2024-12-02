On the final day of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024, Morrisville Samp Army will clash against Delhi Bulls in Qualifier 2, where the winner will play Deccan Gladiators in the tournament finale. The Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls match will be played on December 2 and be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Morrisville Samp Army and Delhi Bulls on Star Sports 3, 1 SD, and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India, as Star Sports Network is the official partner. For live streaming options, fans can tune into the FanCode app and website for the live action of the much-awaited Qualifier 2 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. Tom Banton's Fiery Knocks Keep Delhi Bulls in Hunt for Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Final.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)