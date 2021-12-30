India beat Bangladesh by 103 runs to enter the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 final. Sri Lanka, in the other semifinal, outplayed Pakistan by 22 runs to make it to the summit clash of the competition.

A spirited bowling performance from India help them reach the finals of the tournament. 🇮🇳 - 243/8 in 50 overs 🇧🇩 - 140/10 in 38.2 overs#ACC #U19AsiaCup #INDVBAN pic.twitter.com/O5zJnvdxrw — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 30, 2021

What a performance from the #YoungLions! 👏 A spectacular bowling display from #SLU19 sealed a spot in the #U19AsiaCup final! 🙌 PAK U19s 125 all out (49.3 ovs) A Khan 36 | Traveen Mathee 4/14, Dunith Wellalage 3/31 v SL U19s 147. SL won by 22 runs! Image Courtesy:ACC pic.twitter.com/Lnx1aVogWN — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 30, 2021

