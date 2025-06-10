India national cricket team T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is famous for his non-traditional batting, hitting boundaries in all directions of the stadium, and especially for his "Supla Shot". Star New Zealand national cricket team bowler Adam Milne was seen recreating the same Supla Shot, while batting in the nets, practicing for Texas Super Kings ahead of the Major League Cricket 2025 season. As Adam Milne tried the Supla Shot, mastered by Suryakumar Yadav, his MLC 2025 teammates cheered "Shot Surya". Major League Cricket 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About MLC Season Three.

Adam Milne Trying Supla Shot:

