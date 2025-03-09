The India national cricket team remained unbeaten and won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament after defeating the New Zealand national cricket team by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match for playing a match-winning knock of 76 runs off 83 deliveries. Team India won their ICC Champions Trophy title. After winning the Champions Trophy 2025, Indian stalwart Virat Kohli hugged his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The video of Kohli and Anushka's adorable moment has gone viral on the social space. Below is the viral hug video of Kohli and Anushka. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Play Dandiya With Stumps After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win (Watch Video).

Warm Hug Between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

