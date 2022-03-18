Recently turned mother, Afy Fletcher, was in action during West Indies vs Bangladesh clash in the Women's World Cup. The West Indian bowler dedicated one of the wickets to her seven-month-old baby Audee Rennie during the game. She finished the game with figures of 3/29.

GIF of the day. Afy Fletcher dedicates her wicket to her 7-month-old baby boy Audee Rennie. #CWC22 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/QFwb56aNvE — Krithika (@krithika0808) March 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)