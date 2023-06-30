Ajinkya Rahane has set off on his journey to the Caribbean to take part in the India vs West Indies Test series. The right-hander, who recently made his Test comeback, was named vice-captain for the series, which would start from July 12. He was India's best performer with the bat in the WTC 2023 final vs Australia, which the side lost. He would once again be a crucial player for the Rohit Sharma-led side as they begin their campaign in the next WTC cycle. ‘Don't Understand the Thought Process’ Sourav Ganguly Has His Say on Ajinkya Rahane’s Elevation to Vice-Captaincy for India vs West Indies Tests, Just After Comeback.

Ajinkya Rahane Sets Off to the Caribbean:

Vice Captain Rahane on the way to West Indies for the Test series. pic.twitter.com/BFL7dJMwmM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 30, 2023

